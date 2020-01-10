Eight-metre high statute mocking Donald Trump set on fire in Slovenia

A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump has been burnt to the ground in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania.

The nearly eight-meter high construction, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie.

His right arm - fist clenched - was raised high like that of New York's Statue of Liberty.

Slovenian police are looking for the arsonist.

When triggered, a mechanism inside the statue opened a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth used to appear.

Although the construction quickly became a tourist attraction, some local villagers were unhappy with its appearance, pledging to torch it by Halloween, October 31. It had to be moved to another village in the area.

Milan Balazic, the mayor of Moravce where the statue ended up, said that unknown arsonists burned the statue.

He said the torching of the statue was "the work of someone's intolerance."

Meanwhile the statue's creator said he believed the arson was a "reflection of the current situation which is happening in Iran and Iraq."

"The American president yet again showed that he is the only one in the world allowed to usurp freedom and to act unilaterally," said Tomaz Schlegl.

It's not the first time in Slovenia that a member of the Trump family has been carved in wood.

A life-size sculpture of the US First Lady cut from the trunk of a linden tree was unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica last June, drawing mixed reactions from the locals.

The first lady, born Melanija Knavs, changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modeling. She settled in New York in 1996 and met Trump two years later.

There are mixed feelings about Melania in Slovenia where hopes were high that she would promote her picturesque Alpine country after Trump took office.