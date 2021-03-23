Eight greyhounds rescued in NSW flood waters

Eight greyhounds and a fox terrier dog have been rescued from New South Wales flood waters by police.

Greyhounds rescued in Australian floods. Source: NSW Police

In a Facebook post, Marine Area Command NSW Police Force said officers rescued the animals from a home inundated by water at the Hatch, about 15km north of Port Macquarie, about 1.30pm yesterday.

Police said they were called to reports of a man in his 50s and his mother becoming trapped.

"With assistance from the SES, all animals and the occupants were safely evacuated."

A greyhound carried out of a home surrounded by flood waters in New South Wales. Source: NSW Police

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings have been issued for residents northwest of Sydney as heavy rainfall and flooding.

Emergency services contended with snakes during another one rescue on the NSW mid-north coast.

According to AAP, Fire and Rescue NSW crew were surprised by snakes jumping on to their life raft as they waded 1km in darkness to reach a family of two adults and four young children stranded at a house isolated by floodwater in Sancrox near Port Macquarie.