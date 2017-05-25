 

Eight arrested in anti-terror raids after deadly Manchester concert suicide blast

The Greater Manchester Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people in a terror attack at Manchester Arena. 

The suicide bomber’s father and younger brother have been arrested in Libya.
Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested today in Manchester and in the Withington area in the south of the city. 

Eight men have now been detained in connection with Tuesday's attack.

A woman was arrested today but was later released without charge.

Officers also raided a property in the Moss Side area of the city today and carried out a controlled explosion.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around bomber Salman Abedi.

Earlier this morning a Libyan security spokesman said the father of the Manchester bomber was been arrested in Tripoli.

Ahmed bin Salem, the spokesman of a Libyan anti-terror force, says the father of Salman Abedi, Hashim, was detained yesterday.

Abedi, 22, was a British citizen born to Libyan parents and grew up around Manchester. He died in the attack outside an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead.

Meanwhile, the glitzy, star-filled London premiere of Wonder Woman has been scrapped following the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday night (local time).

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet on May 31 to help welcome the super hero film to Europe.

Warner Bros said in a statement today that the movie's junket and premiere were off "in light of the current situation."

The film is released worldwide on June 2.

Bands like Blondie and Take That cancelled shows in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

There are unconfirmed reports Salman Abedi had recently travelled to Libya and possibly Syria.

Father of Manchester Arena bomber denies act of extremism
01:55
New Zealand is not immune to the issue, with New Zealand Rugby working closely with police ahead of the Lions tour.

Three more arrested in connection with Manchester suicide bombing as dozens still in hospital

