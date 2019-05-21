TODAY |

Eiffel Tower in Paris closed after man scales popular monument

Associated Press
The Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors after a person has tried to scale it.

The Paris monument's media office said the unidentified individual tried to climb up the tourist attraction today. But it wasn't clear how high the trespasser managed to get.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist is on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

Officials haven't immediately provided further information about the incident, and it's not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

The official Eiffel Tower twitter account tweeted: "The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit."

It's not the first time a daredevil has attempted the feat. In 2015, British "freerunner" James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

    It's unknown when the popular tourist attraction will reopen.
