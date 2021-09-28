TODAY |

Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

Source:  Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder on Tuesday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man was taken away by security after an egg was thrown and hit Macron on the shoulder. Source: Lyon Mag

A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president.

The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.

Reporters heard Macron saying “If he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

No details have been released by authorities on the man's identity or possible motivation.

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France. He then denounced “violence” and “stupidity.” The slap prompted a wide show of support for France's head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Macron, like his predecessors, enjoys spending time meeting with the public. Called “crowd baths” in French, they have long been a staple of French politics.

A little over six months before France’s next presidential election, Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so.

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Zespri responds to Covid-positive result on kiwifruit in China
2
Up to 150 double-jabbed Kiwi business people will trial self-isolation
3
16 gang members charged following Auckland funeral procession
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield speak after Cabinet meeting
5
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Disagreement over dog behaviour leads to assault at Melbourne park

UK petrol stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

So close! Iceland almost gets female-majority parliament

Arrest made over teacher killed in London park