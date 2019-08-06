TODAY |

Eerie scenes as smoke fills British Airways cabin

Associated Press
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday when the cabin filled up with smoke.

Passengers and flight attendants were filmed clearly agitated when a flight from London Heathrow airport to Valencia, Spain did not end as expected.

Authorities are yet to explain why the passenger cabin was filled with smoke in the final 10 minutes of the flight.

Gayle Fitzpatrick shared on Twitter a video of the interior of the plane ahead of landing, saying that passengers were later made to "disembark via emergency chutes".

Crew and passengers were visibly distressed by the incident on the flight from Heathrow to Valencia. Source: Associated Press
