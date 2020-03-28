TODAY |

Eerie scenes in New York as authorities shut down busiest streets amid coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

New York City is shutting down some of its busiest streets to give New Yorkers more room to get outside while maintaining social distancing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Life continues to slow as the city continues to grapple with being at the centre of the United States coronavirus outbreak. Source: Associated Press

The New York Police Department shut down famed Park Avenue in Manhattan on Friday from 10am-7pm (local time).

The city also shut down parts of the Grand Concourse in Bronx, 34th Avenue in Queens, and Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn.

City life continues to slow as  New York continues to grapple with being at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Grand Central Station, normally buzzing on a Friday morning, was practically empty.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US now has more than 82,000 cases of Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:11
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
2
John Armstrong: Businesses trying to stay open during coronavirus lockdown are disgraceful
3
Italy records its single biggest rise in coronavirus deaths, 969 in one day
4
Some Kiwis ignoring social distancing rules outdoors as Covid-19 lockdown continues
5
TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Italy records its single biggest rise in coronavirus deaths, 969 in one day
04:20

Independent grocers 'served a raw deal', as supermarket sales triple

Operating on patients with coronavirus another curveball - anaesthetist

03:04

Positives emerge from a week of uncertainty as coronavirus lockdown kicked in