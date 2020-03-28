Eerie scenes in New York as authorities shut down busiest streets amid coronavirus

New York City is shutting down some of its busiest streets to give New Yorkers more room to get outside while maintaining social distancing.

The New York Police Department shut down famed Park Avenue in Manhattan on Friday from 10am-7pm (local time).

The city also shut down parts of the Grand Concourse in Bronx, 34th Avenue in Queens, and Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn.

City life continues to slow as New York continues to grapple with being at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Grand Central Station, normally buzzing on a Friday morning, was practically empty.