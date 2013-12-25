 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies

share

Source:

Associated Press

The former National Security Agency contractor who exposed US government surveillance programs by disclosing classified material in 2013 has a new job: app developer.

Edward Snowden

Source: Breakfast

Edward Snowden in a video message yesterday unveiled a new phone app he helped create, called Haven, that aims to protect laptops from physical tampering.

Snowden says it's an open-source tool designed for human rights activists and other people at risk and it uses an Android phone's sensors to detect changes in a room.

The software was developed with the Freedom of Press Foundation and the Guardian Project.

It has been greeted with mixed social media reactions, with some people celebrating its security capabilities and others saying they don't trust Snowden.

Snowden has lived in Russia since 2013, when the country gave him asylum, resisting US pressure to extradite him.

Related

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 