Ed Sheeran's return to music has proved record breaking

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran has become a record-breaker on Spotify as fans can't get enough of his two new songs. 

The British pop star put his own spin on the legendary Will Smith rap.
After a year-long showbiz hiatus Ed Sheeran returned with two new singles, Shape of You became Spotify's most played song ever for a single week, with 52,359,013 listens up to late this week, AFP reports.

British singer Ed Sheeran released Castle on the Hill and Shape of You with lyric videos yesterday.
The previous record on the world's largest streaming site was set by Canadian rapper Drake's song One Dance back in May. 

The singer-songwriter's single also broke Spotify's previous record for most number of streams in the first week of release, the record was previously set by Adele in 2015 for her song Hello.

The 25-year-old pop singer released Shape of You and Castle on the Hill on January 6, both of these first two singles from his highly anticipated upcoming album also topped the number for the most "first-day" streams on the streaming site.

Sheeran shared some details from some of his secret adventures during his break, during an interview on BBC Radio One.

One of the "scariest" things he did was a classic Kiwi bungy jump with Peter Jackson's daughter Katie.

"I did it and it was horrible. The guys that do it are like 17 or 18 and they mess with you a little bit. They grab you and pretend to push you over," he told the radio hosts. 

His new album Divide will come out on March 3. 

Music

