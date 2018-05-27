Ebola vaccinations to get underway in Congo following deadly outbreak

Ebola vaccinations will begin Monday (local time) in the two rural areas of Congo where the latest deadly outbreak was declared this month, the health ministry said today, as the number of confirmed Ebola cases rose to 35, including 10 deaths.

A Unicef staff member talks with an Ebola vaccination team as they prepare to administer the vaccine in an Ebola-affected community in the north-western city of Mbandaka, Congo. Source: Associated Press

A vaccination campaign is already under way in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million on the Congo River where four Ebola cases have been confirmed.

Around 100 health workers have been vaccinated there as front-line workers face high risk from the virus, which is spread via contact with the bodily fluids of those infected, including the dead.

The vaccination campaign will begin Monday in the rural areas of Bikoro and Iboko in the country's northwest, health ministry spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga told The Associated Press.

Of the 10 confirmed Ebola deaths, five have occurred in Bikoro, two in Iboko and three in the Wangata area of Mbandaka.

In addition to the confirmed Ebola cases, there are also 13 probable cases and six suspected ones, the health ministry said.

The Ebola outbreak is Congo's ninth since 1976, when the hemorrhagic fever was first identified.