TODAY |

Ebola drug showing promise in helping some Covid-19 patients recover more quickly

Source:  1 NEWS

A drug once tested to treat the Ebola virus is showing promise in helping some Covid-19 patients recover quicker, according to US media reports.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nearly all of the patients in the ongoing trial have been taken off ventilators or discharged from hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

Over 100 patients in the ongoing trial of experimental drug Remdesivir have severe symptoms. Nearly all of them have now been taken off ventilators or discharged from hospital after less than a week of treatment.

However, despite some success, two patients have died while on the drug.

The University of Chicago are warning that the data is incomplete, and that it's too soon to be drawing conclusions over the effectiveness of Remdesivir.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chart paints picture of how NZ has wrestled control of coronavirus
2
Police release photo in search for woman accused of spitting on public transport workers
3
Cook Islands become one of first nations in the world to declare itself Covid-19-free
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
5
Person with Covid-19 arrested, issued warning after shopping at Timaru Countdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:24

Original High School Musical cast reunite online for Covid-19 rendition of 'We're All In This Together'

Chart paints picture of how NZ has wrestled control of coronavirus

'LIBERATE!' Donald Trump pushes US states to lift coronavirus restrictions

NZDF sends second Hercules to deliver supplies to cyclone-hit Vanuatu, bring home stranded Kiwis