Ebola drug showing promise in helping some Covid-19 patients recover more quickly

A drug once tested to treat the Ebola virus is showing promise in helping some Covid-19 patients recover quicker, according to US media reports.

Over 100 patients in the ongoing trial of experimental drug Remdesivir have severe symptoms. Nearly all of them have now been taken off ventilators or discharged from hospital after less than a week of treatment.

However, despite some success, two patients have died while on the drug.