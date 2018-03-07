 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


East Timor set to benefit from undersea oil riches in maritime border treaty with Australia

share

Source:

Associated Press

Australia and East Timor signed a historic treaty drawing their maritime boundary today, ending years of bitter wrangling over billions of dollars of oil and gas riches lying beneath the Timor Sea and opening a new chapter in relations.

East Timorese Minister of State Agio Pereira and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop sign a treaty during a ceremony at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Australia and East Timor signed a treaty that draws the first-ever maritime border between the neighbors, resolving years of bitter wrangling with a deal that carves up billions of dollars of oil and gas riches that lie beneath the Timor Sea. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

East Timorese Minister of State Agio Pereira and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop sign a treaty during a ceremony at United Nations headquarters.

Source: Associated Press

The agreement marked the successful conclusion of the first-ever negotiations to settle maritime differences under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea - a process that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged other countries to use to peacefully resolve such disagreements.

Before a crowd of cameras, diplomats and officials, two copies of the treaty were signed by Australia's foreign minister, Julie Bishop, and East Timor's minister for delimitation of borders, Hermenegildo Augusto Cabral Pereira. The chairman of the Conciliation Commission, Danish Ambassador Peter Taksoe-Jensen, then signed as a witness.

Bishop told reporters that under the treaty revenue from exploiting the sea's natural resources will be split either 80-20 or 70-30, with the biggest share going to impoverished East Timor.

"We are talking billions of dollars over the life of such a resource project," she said.

Pereira said the revenue from the new agreement is crucial for East Timor, a half-island nation of 1.5 million people who are among the poorest in the world. He said 65 percent, mostly young people, are looking for jobs.

The dispute has dominated and soured relations since 2002, when East Timor emerged as a fledgling nation independent of Indonesia.

The terms of the deal negotiated under the Conciliation Commission in The Hague, Netherlands, through the Permanent Court of Arbitration are expected to be made public shortly, Australian diplomats said.

East Timor achieving its ambition of a border midway between the two countries could encourage Indonesia to renegotiate its own much longer maritime boundary with Australia, agreed in 1971 under outdated international law.

The Indonesian border with Australia extends east and west of the new East Timor-Australia boundary and the vast expanse Indonesia allowed Australia is a source of increasing irritation for the Indonesian government.

East Timor's oil revenues, which finance more than 90 percent of government spending, are rapidly dwindling due to the exhaustion of existing fields in its territory.

The country's $US16 billion sovereign wealth fund could be empty within 10 years because the government's annual withdrawals are exceeding its investment returns, according to La'o Hamutuk, an East Timorese research institute.

Related

Politics

Asia

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Taylor brings up superb century for NZ with Latham scoring half ton to keep Black Caps' run chase alive against England in fourth ODI

2
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

3
Police at scene of mystery Auckland deaths in Grey Lynn.

Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

00:13
4
Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.

Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

01:01
5
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

00:13
Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.

Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.


00:29
The former PM said we're not there yet, but political parties can be the "greatest champions of women's representation".

Helen Clark on Jacinda Ardern's baby, Hillary Clinton and the #MeToo movement

The country's first elected female prime minister spoke about a range of topics at an event celebrating 125 years since women gained the vote in New Zealand.

00:30
He said they needed to make sure there was a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

Simon Bridges not expecting anymore National Party resignations soon but there could be more 'over time'

He said National needs a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

09:53
Everything is covered from the MP’s view on compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they’d every go on Dancing with the Stars.

Quick fire questions with National's Nikki Kaye and Labour's Michael Wood

We cover compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they'd ever go on Dancing with the Stars.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 