Easing lockdowns hasn't triggered a Covid-19 resurgence in two European countries which went early

Source:  1 NEWS

Two European countries which were quick to act on the coronavirus pandemic say they have not seen new cases spike since relaxing restrictions. 

Poster warns of social distancing rules outside in Aarhus, Denmark Source: Associated Press

Denmark and the Czech Republic have begun partially easing their lockdowns, despite a warning from the World Health Organisation urging extreme caution and asking countries to "not let down their guard". 

Like New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic were quick to shut down and have reaped the benefits. Their death rates from Covid-19 are lower than many surrounding countries, though considerably higher than New Zealand's.

Across Europe, nations are slowly beginning to open up as the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak passes. Source: 1 NEWS

Denmark was the first country in Europe to reopen the doors to schools two weeks ago, with small businesses given the green light soon after. 

“There is no indication that we are heading into another wave. That has been a concern, but I can’t see that at all,” Christian Wejse, a scientist from Aarhus University, told the Guardian

Social distancing has been a key component in helping schools get back up and running, including each classroom being kept separate from others. 

Some schools resorted to teaching classes outside and in alternative places like scout halls to reduce the amount of students in each area. 

The Guardian reports that the staggered reopening of small businesses in the Czech Republic has also not led to a surge in new infections.

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said recorded new case numbers had continued to be below 100 for the past eight days consecutively. 

Out of the 44 countries in Europe, 21 have started removing Covid-19 restrictions, says Dr Hans Kluge from the WHO's Europe office.

 “Complexity and uncertainty lie ahead, which means that you’re entering a period where we need to repeatedly adjust measures, introduce and remove restrictions gradually,” said Dr Kluge.

New Zealand isn’t the first nation to consider reopening school after lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

