TODAY |

Earth's underground world of tree and plant roots mapped in major international study

1 NEWS | Sky
More From
World
Environment

The "wood wide web" is a hidden world that exists below the ground and now for the first time a major international study of millions of trees has mapped the underground network.

The roots of trees and other plants are joined by a network of fungi and they work together to help feed and protect each other.

Dr Thomas Crowther who mapped the network with his team told the BBC: "We've relied heavily on satelites for a very long time to understand ecosystems but now we're in the age of big data and machine learning, so by taking data from thousands of people from all around the world we are starting to characterise these incredibly important ecosystems for the very first time."

They can now use DNA testing to tell what is down there.

Ecologist Martin Bidartondo says the underground network "is filled with fungi and the fungi are really good because they're three demensional, they make a network." 

Mr Bidartondo says if the network is broken it's bad news not just for the trees but for the planet.

"If we create conditions through changing the types of fungi that are interacting with plants in the soil in which then those soils start to stop accumulating carbon or they start releasing it, the rate at which we are seeing change will accelerate even more."


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    They call it the “wood wide web” – the hidden world that exists below the ground. Source: BBC
    More From
    World
    Environment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

    President Trump declares national emergency that appears to target China's Huawei

    USA passport on The US flag

    Nine states side with intersex Colorado resident seeking US passport
    00:16
    Serge Fournier, whose head slammed into the sidewalk, died a month after the attack.

    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal in Egypt.

    US pulls nonessential staff from Iraq amid Middle East tensions