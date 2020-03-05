Early release for around 4000 inmates in UK amid Covid-19 crisis

The UK government is preparing to release up to 4,000 prisoners in England and Wales amid the coronavirus crisis.
Source: 1 NEWS
It comes after weeks of discussions of Covid-19 outbreaks in prisons and the impact that could have on local hospitals if inmates fall ill.
UK Prison Service says sex offenders and those convicted of violent crime are excluded from the early release scheme.
There are around 90,000 prisoners across the United Kingdom with 88 inmates across 29 jails having tested positive for the virus with a further 1200 in self-isolation.