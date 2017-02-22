Early findings into deadly Melbourne plane crash set to be released

Essendon airport is unlikely to be closed after a deadly plane crash yesterday, but Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says it will be made safer.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators will today reveal its preliminary findings into yesterday's fiery light plane crash that killed all five men on board.

The plane crashed into a DFO shopping centre at the end of the runway, just metres from peak hour freeway traffic.

Mr Andrews said he will be guided by investigations and reports on the airport's future.

"The emotion is real, but let's not be taken away from the facts and the findings, that's what will guide a better outcome," he told ABC radio today.

"There have certainly been people who have wanted Essendon airport closed for a very long time, and I don't think that's going to happen, but if we can make it safer then of course we all stand ready to do that."

Pilot Max Quartermain and US citizens Greg Reynolds De Haven, Russell Munsch, Glenn Garland were among those who died in the fiery crash into Essendon DFO yesterday.

The fourth US citizen has been identified by US media as John Washburn.

American media reports a Texas law firm has confirmed Mr Munsch was a founding partner of Munsch Hardt and was involved in some of the most prominent bankruptcy cases in the US, including the Enron proceedings.

On Facebook, the sister of Mr De Haven, Denelle Wicht, said her "handsome athletic big brother" had died in the crash while on his "once in a lifetime" trip to Australia.

The plane was taking the men to King Island to play golf when the Beechcraft Super King Air twin-engine plane appeared to suffer catastrophic engine failure moments after take-off.

The tragedy is Victoria's worst aviation accident in 30 years.

ATSB investigators examined the crash site and wreckage yesterday.

They will look at the plane's maintenance records, pilot training, weather conditions, recorded radio and radar data, and interview witnesses.

The fiery crash has reignited speculation over whether the airport, surrounded by homes, a retail outlet and freeway, should remain open.

Calls to close it started after a plane crashed into a house and killed six members of one family in 1978.

It's been reported Mr Quartermain was subject to an ongoing investigation by the ATSB in relation to a "near collision" with another plane in Mount Hotham in September 2015.

The ATSB website lists information about a three times delayed investigation into a near-miss in Mount Hotham in September 2015, but does not name Mr Quartermain as the pilot responsible.