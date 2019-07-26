TODAY |

Eagle with golf clubs? Altered presidential seal shown at Trump speech

Associated Press
The White House says it didn't know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials "never saw the seal" before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA's teen summit. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment today.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with an altered presidential seal behind him, at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit 2019, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with an altered presidential seal behind him. Source: Associated Press
