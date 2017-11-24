Dying woman's dream of beach visit fulfilled by Aussie paramedics

An Australian paramedic crew went "above and beyond" their duty of care by taking a dying woman who "wished to go to the beach again" while being transported to a palliative care unit.

Paramedics take dying patient to the beach. Source: Queensland Ambulance Service

Queensland Ambulance Service posted a photo of the patient, lying on a stretcher over looking the beach alongside a paramedic, to Facebook yesterday.

"The patient expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again," the post read.

"Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity - tears were shed and the patient felt very happy.

"Sometimes it is not the drugs/training/skills - sometimes all you need is empathy to make a difference."

After the photo received over 52,000 likes on Facebook, the Queensland Ambulance Service wrote another post to "thank everybody from far and wide that has positively commented on the actions of our Officers".