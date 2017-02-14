 

Dying mum captured in heart-breaking photo with terminal husband dies five days after him

A bittersweet image of a terminally ill UK couple holding hands in hospital is breaking hearts.

Terminally ill couple Julie and Mike Bennet

Terminally ill couple Julie and Mike Bennet.

Source: Bennet family/Facebook

Julie and Mike Bennet were both diagnosed with terminal illnesses - Julie, 50, with liver and kidney cancer, and Mike, 57, with a brain tumour.

Julie passed away just before midnight on Saturday, local time, after Mike passed away just five days earlier.

Their three kids, Oliver, 13, Hannah, 18 and Luke, 21, were left behind - but not without support.

Friends and family - as well as total strangers - learned of the family's plight after a touching photo of the couple holding hands in hospital was shared online.

A crowdfunding campaign began, and it has since exceeded its £50,000 (NZ$87,231) by almost 400 per cent - now sitting at £193,450 (NZ$337,594).

According to the JustGiving campaign, the money will be used "to help Luke, Hannah and Oliver continue to live a life at home and be able to sustain their activities and studies".


