 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Dying Indian nurse pens heartbreaking final message telling husband to 'take care of our children' after contracting deadly rare virus from patient

share

Source:

Associated Press

A nurse, with two young children and a husband working overseas, scrawled the words "take care of our children" in blue pen as she lay dying in an Indian hospital isolation ward, sick with a rare and deadly virus.

, Monday, May 21, 2018. The deadly virus has killed at least three people in southern India, officials said Monday, with medical teams dispatched to the area amid reports that up to six other people could have died from the disease and others are ill. (AP Photo)

An Indian boys wears a mask as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Source: Associated Press

"I think I am almost on my way. I may not be able to see you again. Sorry," Lini Puthusheri wrote her husband in a tangle of English and Malayalam, the main language of the south Indian state of Kerala.

"Take care of our children," wrote Puthusheri, who was infected with Nipah virus while caring for sick patients. She signed it "Lots of love."

She died Monday.

At least 10 people have died of Nipah since an outbreak began earlier this month in Kerala, health officials say, and two more people are in critical condition.

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can cause raging fevers, convulsions and vomiting, and kills up to 75 percent of people who come down with it. The only treatment is supportive care to keep patients comfortable.

At least eight people who have had contact with the sick are being kept in isolation, in their homes, so their conditions can be monitored, officials say.

Nipah can be spread by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact. Officials suspect the Kerala outbreak may have begun with bats.

Kerala state health minister K.K. Shylaja told reporters Tuesday that there had been no new cases of Nipah, though it was not immediately clear when the last case was reported.

Puthusheri treated one of the first Nipah patients, Mohammed Sadik, who was admitted with a fever to the hospital in the small town of Perambra.

"She was very much disturbed by the death of Sadik," her husband, Sajeesh, told The Hindu newspaper. "She developed fever a day or two after he passed away."

An accountant who works in Bahrain, he had rushed home Sunday as his wife's condition worsened, but was unable to see her because she was being treated in an isolation ward.

Millions of people from Kerala have sought higher wages by working in Persian Gulf countries, returning home only on vacations.

Fear of the disease has swept Kerala, even as officials insist the situation is under control.

Related

Asia

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

2
People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

00:21
3

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

00:42
4
The official photos of the Duke and Duchess and 10-strong bridal party were taken at Windsor Castle.

Photographer reveals secret behind Harry and Meghan's stunning wedding photos

00:25
5
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Watch: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

00:52
Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breastmilk.

Kiwi mum battling cancer pleas for funding to help others donate breast milk for her baby

Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breast milk.

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

Two houses in Northland have been demolished after the product caused cracks.

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.


00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 