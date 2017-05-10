 

Dying Australian Mum raises more than $2million for breast cancer research

An Australian mum who has battled with breast cancer for seven years has doubled her million dollar fundraising dream.

Connie Johnson's journey with cancer was given the spotlight after her famous brother, Australian Actor, Samuel Johnson dedicated his Logie win to his sister last month.

He started a charity called Love Your Sister in the wake of Connie's diagnosis of terminal cancer seven years ago when she was 33.

And now as an extension of the charity Connie has been working on her "last Hurrah" the Big Heart Project.

"Over the past seven years I've gone into some very deep pits of despair. I feel like if I wasn't focused on the Big Heart Project right now that's where I would be," she told News.com.au's Kristen Henry yesterday.

After battling breast cancer for seven years, Connie Johnson hopes to raise $1million with the world’s biggest trail of coins in the shape of a heart.
Yesterday she was hoping to break the world record for the longest line of coins, which stood at 75.4km.

To break the record Connie invited people to donate and head down to the Lyneham Netball Courts in Canberra yesterday and throw five cent coins into a huge heart she had laid out.

Last night Love Your Sister updated fans saying over $1.6 million AUD worth of 5 cent coins had been thrown into the huge heart. 

"We dreamed of a million dollar heart to match Connie's million dollar heart," the post reads.

"If there is a chance...we will double this down and made it a $2 million heart, which suits me. Cancer needs a lot of millions," said Johnson on Australian TV show The Project last night.

Overnight donations reached over $2 million, as for the world record, it hasn't been officially announced as the coins will be counted by the Bendigo Bank, which could take three weeks.

After battling breast cancer for seven years, Connie Johnson hopes to raise $1million with the world’s biggest trail of coins in the shape of a heart.

The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

