Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson visits Hawaiians protesting construction of giant telescope

Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is visiting Native Hawaiian protesters who are blocking a road to prevent the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii's tallest mountain.

Johnson reached the protest camp on Mauna Kea as dancers performed hula and chants. He exchanged nose to nose greetings with protestors and then went into a tent to meet elders.

Johnson spent part of his childhood in Honolulu. He is not Hawaiian, but is Samoan.

Johnson's production company Seven Bucks Productions is making a movie about the life of King Kamehameha the Great, the leader who first unified the Hawaiian Islands in 1810.

Johnson will star in the title role.

The Thirty Meter Telescope project got approval last month to move forward with construction. While it was the final legal step, opponents vowed to keep fighting.

Opponents say the telescope will desecrate sacred land. Supporters say it'll bring educational and economic opportunities to the state.

Construction stopped in 2015 after protesters were arrested for blocking the work. A second attempt to restart construction a few months later ended with more arrests.

The state Supreme Court upheld the telescope's construction permit in 2018.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meanwhile, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said in a phone interview he wants to get people to work together for what he hopes will be a common goal.

He says there will be "a very splintered community" if that doesn't happen.

Kim recalled saying a silent prayer to help him "do the right thing for the right reasons" when the governor gave him the assignment.