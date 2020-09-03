Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms he has Covid-19

Movie star and former wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has confirmed he and his family have all tested positive for Covid-19.

Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram page, saying he was shocked, but that his family are now "out the other side".

His wife Lauren Hashian and two daughters Tiana Gia and Jasmine also tested positive, with Johnson saying they picked it up from "close family friends.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we've had to endure as a family," Johnson said.

"My number one priority is to always protect my family and protect my children, my loved ones.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive - so this one was a real kick in the gut.

"We as a family are good - we are on the other end of it, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy."

Johnson said he was "counting my blessings" because he is "well-aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier.

"I have had some of my best friends who have lost their parents, their loved ones to this virus, that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious."

Johnson said his daughters suffered a sore throat during the first few days, but were relatively symptom-free.

His own symptoms, and his wife's were more severe, with Johnson saying "we had a rough go".