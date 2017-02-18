DV_TEST_V3

 

news

1

'I love New Zealand' - Oprah gushes about Central Otago scenery

00:30
2
The Black Caps had no answer to Tahir's incredible 5-24 figures, losing by 78-runs against the visitors in their T20 match in Auckland.

As it happened: Charismatic Imran Tahir celebrates big after brilliant five-wicket haul in huge T20 win over Black Caps

00:44
3
A man diving off Rangipukea Island was shocked when confronted by three huge orcas on Sunday.

Video: 'It was a pretty awesome experience' - diver comes face to face with three huge orcas

4
1 NEWS

Person killed and two injured after crash in Pongaroa

00:13
5
The Blues defeated the Chiefs 26-14 in an impressive performance in their pre-season match at Auckland's Alexandra Park.

Watch: Blues playmaker Ihaia West pounces on Chiefs mistake, blitzing defenders to score

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Port Hills fire evacuees return home as further cordons lifted

Several cordons were lifted late last night but flare ups are still possible.


01:27
There has been a huge outpouring of support from the community for those on the front line.

'Serve a good kai for what they've done' - Christchurch firefighters lap up school students' scones

Burnside High School students forfeited their usual bookwork to do their bit.

02:32
The pilots say the messages of goodwill are helping to keep them fighting the flames.

'We're so grateful' - Hard working fire crews heaped with high praise from Christchurch people

"You guys are awesome," said a sign on the ground below firefighting pilots.

00:06
After 80 years in operation manufacturing is set to move to Australia.

'I've got a bad taste in my mouth' - Kiwis furious about Cadbury's Dunedin closure, threatening to boycott

Thousands of 1 NEWS readers said they won't be buying the Australian made treats.

03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

Dentist fixes 300 Northland smiles in two months - for free

Assil Russell spent time in Kaeo, giving free dental care to those who needed it.


 
