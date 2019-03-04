TODAY |

Dutch husband of UK's ISIS teen wants to take her and their baby home - 'I made a huge mistake'

Associated Press
Topics
World
Terrorism

The Dutch man who married a British teenager after she ran away to join the Islamic State group says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with Shamima Begum and their newborn son.

Yago Riedijk, 27, told the BBC from a Kurdish-run detention center that he met Ms Begum within days of her arrival in Syria when she was 15. He said in an interview aired today that the marriage was "her own choice."

When asked if marrying a 15-year-old was appropriate, he said: "To be honest, when my friend came and said there was a girl who was interested in marriage, I wasn't that interested because of her age, but I accepted the offer anyway."

Mr Riedijk says that while he fought for IS, he now rejects the group and tried to leave it.

"I would love to go back to my own country," he told the BBC, "which I now understand the privileges that I lived with. The privilege of living there as a citizen.

"And, of course, I understand that many people have a problem with what I did and I totally understand that.

"I have to take responsibility for what I did, serve my sentence. But I hope to be able to return to a normal life and to raise a family."

Mr Riedijk added, "I made a huge mistake. I've thrown away years of my life. It was not my life.

"Luckily, I didn't directly hurt other people. But me joining and supporting a group like that. It's something that's not acceptable."

Ms Begum fled east London with two other friends to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group's online recruitment programme lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Ms Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and recently told reporters she wanted to come home. But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain and the family has expressed its own shock at her lack of repentance.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has revoked her citizenship — even while saying he wouldn't make a decision that would render a person stateless. Her family has insisted she isn't a dual citizen. The case will be argued in the courts.

Although it's unclear if Ms Begum has committed a crime, her comments — and those of her husband — throw into sharp relief larger questions about how Western societies will deal with others who joined IS, but want to return to their home countries now that the extremist group is on the verge of collapse.

The Netherlands has declined to comment on individual cases.

The 15-year-old had an arranged marriage to ISIS member Yago Riedijk when she arrived in Syria. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
2
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
3
Letterbox (file picture).
'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox
4
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.
Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination
5
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28
Not a single piece of wreckage has been found by the operation so far.

Malaysia open to proposals to resume MH370 hunt, five years on
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in El Paso, Texas, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US House to query 60 Trump officials in obstruction of justice investigation
01:05
SpaceX needs to nail the debut of its crew Dragon capsule before putting people on board later this year.

SpaceX crew capsule, with dummy aboard, docks at International Space Station
02:22
The most recent king tide reached 3m to the island tallest point.

Rising tides putting vulnerable islands of Kiribati at risk