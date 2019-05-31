TODAY |

Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gun battle

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

A long-held Dutch hostage was shot and killed by his Abu Sayyaf captors today when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in the southern Philippines, military officials said.

Dutch birdwatcher Ewold Horn was fatally shot while trying to escape during a fierce firefight between the militants and army troops in the jungles of Sulu province's mountainous Patikul town, said military commander Brigadier General Divino Pabayo Jr.

At least six militants were killed and 12 others wounded in the nearly two-hour firefight.

Eight soldiers also were wounded, the military said. Among those killed was the wife of Abu Sayyaf commander Radulan Sahiron, a militant long wanted by the United States and the Philippines.

Horn, a Swiss friend and a Filipino companion were abducted by gunmen during a birdwatching trip in Tawi Tawi province, near Sulu, in 2012.

Horn's Filipino companion managed to escape shortly after their abduction while Swiss captive Lorenzo Vinciguerre dashed to freedom years later.

"We are angered by the ASG's utter disregard for human rights that they would rather murder Mr. Ewold Horn than let him be recovered by government forces," Pabayo said in a statement. Horn's body was recovered by government forces, he said.

He said that government forces "tried our very best to safely rescue him from his captors" and suffered casualties themselves.

An offshoot of the decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency in the south, the Abu Sayyaf has been blacklisted by Washington and Manila as a terrorist organisation for its involvement in kidnappings for ransom, be-headings and deadly bombings.

Afghan,jihad,Afghan,jihad
(File picture) Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
The US president’s statements come one day after the former special counsel spoke out for the first time since his investigation ended.
Amid calls for impeachment, Trump lashes out again at special counsel Robert Mueller
2
Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
3
“They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
4
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
State Highway 25 in the Coromandel closed after fatal crash
5
Steven Ian Cameron
Man who died after Christchurch garage fire ran through wall of flame, asked if dog was safe
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Little donkey causes stink in Australia after falling into large septic tank
00:24
At least seven people are dead and many more missing after the disaster on Budapest’s Danube River.

Twenty-one people still missing after tourist boat capsizes in Hungary

Syrian boy emerges from rubble after surviving bomb that killed his mother, siblings
00:47
The US president’s statements come one day after the former special counsel spoke out for the first time since his investigation ended.

Amid calls for impeachment, Trump lashes out again at special counsel Robert Mueller