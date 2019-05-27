TODAY |

During Japan visit Trump says he's not 'personally bothered' by North Korea missile tests

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Asia

President Donald Trump said today that he is not "personally bothered" by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry.

Mr Abe, who stood beside Mr Trump at a news conference after hours of talks, disagreed with the US president, saying the missile tests violated US Security Council resolutions and were "of great regret." Mr Abe, who has been cozying up to Mr Trump on a number of issues, is concerned because the missiles pose a threat to security in Japan.

Mr Trump was far from Washington, but he didn't miss the chance to lob another broadside insult against former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democrats seeking to challenge Mr Trump in next year's presidential election. North Korea's Kim Jong Un recently criticised Mr Biden as having a low IQ and Mr Trump told the world he agreed with the authoritarian leader's assessment.

Abe is hosting Mr Trump on a state visit designed to highlight the US-Japan alliance and showcase the friendship and warm relations between the leaders. During hours of talks, Mr Trump and Mr Abe deliberated over economic issues, including trade and Iran.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Despite efforts to flatter him, the US President has been batting away the issue of North Korea. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    World
    North America
    Asia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    West Australia man who murdered wife to pursue relationship with her sister jailed for life
    2
    Is it racist? 'Very serious questions' raised about fairness of NZ's refugee policy
    3
    Man sought by police following May 13 shooting in South Auckland
    4
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    5
    The retail giants entering the market are offering "free prescriptions" and cheaper products but some in the industry are concerned the focus on price means a lack of attention on patient care.
    Local pharmacies under threat as chemist giants move into industry
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    00:26
    All three were injured, one critically, in the incident at the California amusement park.

    Woman critically injured after being thrown from log ride at California amusement park
    00:36
    Farage said he believes his party now has a mandate to be a part of the process preparing for a October 31 split.

    Nigel Farage's Brexit Party demands exit negotiation role as it wins European Parliament seats
    00:22
    Scott Morrison winced as the egg bounced off his head.

    Woman accused of throwing egg at Australian PM Scott Morrison appears in court

    Anthony Albanese named new leader of Australia's Labor Party after this month's election loss