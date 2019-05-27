During Japan visit Trump says he's not 'personally bothered' by North Korea missile tests

President Donald Trump said today that he is not "personally bothered" by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted this month, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on four-day state visit full of pageantry.

Mr Abe, who stood beside Mr Trump at a news conference after hours of talks, disagreed with the US president, saying the missile tests violated US Security Council resolutions and were "of great regret." Mr Abe, who has been cozying up to Mr Trump on a number of issues, is concerned because the missiles pose a threat to security in Japan.

Mr Trump was far from Washington, but he didn't miss the chance to lob another broadside insult against former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democrats seeking to challenge Mr Trump in next year's presidential election. North Korea's Kim Jong Un recently criticised Mr Biden as having a low IQ and Mr Trump told the world he agreed with the authoritarian leader's assessment.