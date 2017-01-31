'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.
Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.
Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.
The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More