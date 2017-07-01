 

'Dumb as a rock' - President Trump's latest Twitter tirade in MSNBC feud

President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile MSNBC talk show hosts today, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski say three senior members of Trump's administration called them with a warning.
Source: US ABC

The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country.

Trump lashed out at Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," on Twitter today. From his New Jersey golf club, he said: "Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses."

Trump also said that Greta Van Susteren lost her nightly show on MSNBC because she "refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!'" MSNBC confirmed this week that Van Susteren, previously a longtime anchor at Fox News, was being replaced.

NBC declined comment on all the tweets from the president. "Morning Joe" just finished the highest-rated quarter in the show's history. MSNBC never officially gave a reason for replacing Van Susteren's show; it did, however, lag in the ratings compared with the network's other shows.

Trump drew broad condemnation for his tweets on Friday calling Brzezinski "crazy" and saying she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw them at his Florida estate. The comment was decried as sexist and vulgar by many Democrats and Republicans.

The MSNBC personalities said yesterday that Trump was lying about their December encounter and they questioned his "unhealthy obsession" with their program.

The hosts, who are a couple onscreen and off, also said the White House told them a damaging National Enquirer story about their relationship would "go away" if they called the president and apologized for harsh commentary.

Trump also tweeted angrily at CNN on today, saying the network, which he has long pilloried, "has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism."

CNN recently accepted the resignations of three employees involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between a Trump associate and the head of a Russian investment fund. 

