The Duke of Edinburgh to step down from public engagements, Royal Family announces

The Royal Family has announced that the Duke of Edinburgh will no longer carry out public engagements from later this year.

The move comes after speculation over a reported emergency meeting of the Queen's entire household apparently called for tonight (NZT).

In a statement issued this evening about Prince Philip, who will turn 96 next month, the Royal Family said the Queen's husband would attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

"Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time," the statement said.

The Duke has the full support of the Queen, it said.

The 95-year-old prince was a picture of good health yesterday in opening the new $50m Warner Stand.
Source: BBC

Prince Philip is Patron, President or a member of more than 780 organisations, "with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements".

"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family," the statement said in regards to the Queen.

Talk about an 'emergency meeting' has sent the rumour mill into overdrive. Emma Keeling reports with an update from London.
Source: 1 NEWS

Britain's Daily Mail had earlier reported that servants from royal residences across the country have been ordered to London and were to be addressed tonight (NZT) by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal Household, as well as Her Majesty's right-hand man, Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt.

She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.
Source: 1 NEWS

The report said multiple sources described the meeting as "highly unusual" and it had sparked fevered talk about an imminent announcement concerning the monarch or her husband.

It's 40 years to the day since the Queen Elizabeth unveiled a commemorative plaque in the reception hall of the famous building.
Source: 1 NEWS

"You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead," the palace press office earlier told a 1 NEWS reporter in Auckland by phone this afternoon, about 4am UK time. 


The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leave the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England.

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leave the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England.

Source: Getty

The Queen, 91, has just returned to her London residence following her extended Easter break at Windsor.

The Queen has slowly been handing over a number of her more onerous duties including all those involving long-haul travel and many of her regular investitures in recent years.

Queen Elizabeth was in Scotland opening the new borders railway on the day she historically becomes Great Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II turns 91 with quiet day, gun salutes

00:30
Her Majesty has spent more than 65 years on throne, but this celebration will be low-key.

Watch: Happy Birthday Ma'am - Queen Elizabeth turns 91
00:25
The Queen and Prince Philip met Donna the elephant while opening an new centre for elephant care in Bedfordshire, north of London.

Royal treatment: The Queen feeds banana to 'excited' elephant

00:30
The Duke of Edinburgh to step down from public engagements, Royal Family announces

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

00:43
The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

00:59
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.


 
