Duke of Edinburgh in good spirits but likely to remain in hospital into next week

The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital but is said to be in good spirits, according to several British media outlets.

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. Source: Associated Press

A Royal source quoted by The Telegraph, The Independent and some television broadcasters said the duke’s doctor was continuing to act “with an abundance of caution”.

“Following consultation with his doctor he is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into the next week. As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits.”

Philip, who turns 100 in June, walked unaided into King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, after he fell ill. His illness is not Covid-19 related.

Philip has endured a number of ailments over the years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery in December 2011 and a bladder infection in June 2012, forcing him to miss the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

In 2013, he had exploratory surgery on his abdomen and he began using hearing aids by 2014, aged 93.

In December 2019, he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and was later discharged on Christmas Eve.