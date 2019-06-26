TODAY |

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home renovations cost UK taxpayers millions

Associated Press
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home was renovated with 2.4 million pounds (NZ $3.9 million) of taxpayers' money, royal accounts revealed.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's residence near Windsor Castle, called Frogmore Cottage, underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single home for the couple and their baby son Archie. Fixtures, fittings and furnishings at the Victorian-era structure were paid for by the royal couple.

The figures were part of the release of the royal family's accounts, which showed that the British taxpayers spent NZ$128 million on the monarchy during 2018-19, a 41 per cent increase on the previous financial year.

"The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate," said Michael Stevens, the keeper of the Privy Purse, who is responsible for the monarchy's accounts.

Prince Harry says he and Meghan are "thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy".

"The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property," he said. "Substantially all fixtures and fittings were paid for by Their Royal Highnesses."

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic questioned why so much money was spent on the renovations at a time when public services are under financial pressure.

"It is particularly galling that they're allowed to get away this whilst public services need money," said group spokesman Graham Smith.

Overall, spending rose primarily because of higher levels of expenditure devoted to critical renovations for Buckingham Palace in London. The iconic structure is in the second year of a 10-year project after a Treasury report concluded the building's infrastructure was in danger of a catastrophic failure.

The total Sovereign Grant, which funds Queen Elizabeth II and her household's official expenses, was NZ$157 million, or 1.24 pounds per person in the U.K. That figure includes NZ$29 million set aside for future phases of the palace renovation.

The palace says the royal family took on 3200 official engagements during 2018-19 and welcomed 160,000 guests to royal palaces and events.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor has been transformed from five separate homes into one property.
