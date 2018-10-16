 

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visits Sydney’s Admiralty House on first day of Australia tour

Associated Press
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. Source: Associated Press
Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies aged 65 after fight with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, has died. He was 65.

Allen's company Vulcan Inc. said in a statement that he died Monday. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, had returned.

Allen, who was an avid sports fan, owned the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks

Allen and Gates founded Microsoft Corp. in 1975. Microsoft's big break came in 1980, when IBM Corp. decided to move into personal computers. IBM asked Microsoft to provide the operating system.

The decision thrust Microsoft onto the throne of technology and the two Seattle-natives became billionaires. Both later dedicated themselves to philanthropy.

Over the course several decades, Allen gave more than $2 billion to a wide range of interests, including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2012 file photo, Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen appears on the field prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Seattle. Allen, billionaire owner of the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at age 65. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, had returned. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Allen was an avid sports fan and owned an NFL team and an NBA franchise. Source: Associated Press
Watch: Police in California lure pig 'the size of a mini horse' home with Doritos

Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home.

The pig was running around a neighbourhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office received the call on Sunday.

One of the deputies, who had responded to previous calls about the pig and knew where to take him, had Doritos in her lunch bag.

Source: Instagram/San Bernardino County Sheriff

Video shows her leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.

Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig "the size of a mini horse" back home. Source: Instagram/sanbernardinocountysheriff
Missing Saudi journalist died during botched embassy interrogation, sources tell CNN

Sources have told CNN today that Saudi Arabia is preparing a report admitting that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation gone wrong.

It’s believed Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside his country’s embassy in Turkey, causing a diplomatic crisis. Source: Breakfast

Mr Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was last seen in public when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 (October 3, NZT).

The sources told CNN the report is still being finalised, and that it will likely say the interrogation was carried out without clearance and that the ones who did it will be held responsible.

Saudi Arabia has maintained that Mr Khashoggi left the consulate the same day he arrived, but has given to evidence to support that.

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2011, file photo, speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Washington Post said Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, it was concerned for the safety of Khashoggi, a columnist for the newspaper, after he apparently went missing after going to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Source: Associated Press

His fiancee Katice Cengiz was waiting outside, and says she did not see him come out.

US President Donald Trump earlier spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on the phone, later telling reporters that he gave a "flat denial" on the killing of the journalist.

Mr Trump said he thought "rogue killers" could be responsible for the journalist's death.

"We are going to try to get to the bottom of it very soon," he said.

Another source told CNN last week that Turkey has audio and visual evidence that Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate.

This image taken from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet and made available on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, October 2. Source: Associated Press
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won't give parenting advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

1 NEWS
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won’t give any parenting advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who announced they’re expecting their first child last night.

Ms Ardern said she was looking forward to congratulating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in person during their time in New Zealand, however. 

Kensington Palace announced the news that the latest royal baby will arrive in the northern spring. Source: Breakfast

She added that while she was grateful for all the tips she received while she was pregnant with Neve, not everyone was after advice.

“One thing that you learn is everyone’s got advice and I love that, I love that everyone has got something to share their tips and tricks,” she told TVNZ 1's Breakfast. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the royal family the news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. Source: BBC

“Not everyone necessarily will want advice.”

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support. Source: 1 NEWS

A laughing Ms Ardern said she was sure the royals would be doing a fair bit of co-parenting when asked if Prince Harry should be the stay-at-home dad. 

The Prime Minister said she will congratulate the expectant parents in person during their trip to New Zealand which starts later this month. Source: Breakfast
