Duke and Duchess of Sussex visits Sydney’s Admiralty House on first day of Australia tour

Sources have told CNN today that Saudi Arabia is preparing a report admitting that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation gone wrong.

Mr Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was last seen in public when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 (October 3, NZT).

The sources told CNN the report is still being finalised, and that it will likely say the interrogation was carried out without clearance and that the ones who did it will be held responsible.

Saudi Arabia has maintained that Mr Khashoggi left the consulate the same day he arrived, but has given to evidence to support that.

Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Source: Associated Press

His fiancee Katice Cengiz was waiting outside, and says she did not see him come out.

US President Donald Trump earlier spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on the phone, later telling reporters that he gave a "flat denial" on the killing of the journalist.

Mr Trump said he thought "rogue killers" could be responsible for the journalist's death.

"We are going to try to get to the bottom of it very soon," he said.