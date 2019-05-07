TODAY |

Duke and Duchess of Sussex urge fans to 'save the planet'

Bang Showbiz
More From
World
Royalty
Environment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked their Instagram fans to think about the "damage we've been causing" to the environment.

Each month, the royal couple use their Instagram account to follow a select group of people involved with a particular cause or initiative and for July, the pair - who have eight-week-old son Archie together - are backing those who are working to protect the environment.

Harry said: "Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth.

"So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind's development comes at the expense of our planet.

"Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we've been causing.

"With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference."

The royal couple have followed the likes of Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old environmental activist who began protesting outside the Swedish parliament about the need for immediate action to combat climate change when she was 15 - as well as the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF), a charity set up by the Hollywood star in 1998 in an effort to combat climate change.

The couple shared a collage of images showing protesters, a landfill site full of plastic bottles and pictures of animals in their natural habitats.

They captioned the post: "As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment.

"There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardising this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations. Let's save it. Let's do our part."

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Joy Reid is at Windsor, where the news is being celebrated.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Royalty
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation
2
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
3
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
4
Drunk motorist who slammed Mercedes into Auckland taxi, killing young father, sent to prison
5
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:19
It’s thought to be the nation’s first major breach of the 2015 deal since Donald Trump withdrew from it last year.

Iran's breach of uranium limits complicates nuclear deal
00:24
Guadalajara had been experiencing summer temperatures of around 31 degrees in recent days.

Freak summer storm dumps metre of hail on Mexican city, partially submerging cars
Sudanese protesters write graffiti on a billboard during a demonstration against the military council, in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Sudan's capital and elsewhere in the country calling for civilian rule nearly three months after the army forced out long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The demonstrations came amid a weeks long standoff between the ruling military council and protest leaders. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

At least 11 people killed in mass demonstrations against military rule in Sudan
00:34
Hundreds entered the building, spray painting messages on walls and damaging portraits of politicians.

Hong Kong protestors break into legislature, spray paint pro-democracy slogans