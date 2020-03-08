Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive standing ovation as they attend UK music festival

UK royals Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome at the Mountbatten Festival of Music today - one of their final engagements as members of the Royal Family.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, donned a lavish Royal Marines officer's mess jacket while Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, opted for a red dress.

They received a standing ovation as they took their seats in the royal box.

Named after Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, the festival brings together musicians from the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

Harry and Meghan stunned Britain in January with an abrupt announcement that they wanted to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry said the move was a "leap of faith" as he sought to build a more peaceful life - free from the journalists who have filmed,

photographed and written about him since the day he was born.