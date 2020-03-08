TODAY |

Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive standing ovation as they attend UK music festival

Source:  Associated Press

UK royals Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome at the Mountbatten Festival of Music today - one of their final engagements as members of the Royal Family.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, donned a lavish Royal Marines officer's mess jacket while Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, opted for a red dress.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair were greeted with a standing ovation amongst a packed crowd during one of their final official events as working members of the royal family. Source: Associated Press

They received a standing ovation as they took their seats in the royal box.

Named after Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, the festival brings together musicians from the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

Harry and Meghan stunned Britain in January with an abrupt announcement that they wanted to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family, split time between UK and North America

Prince Harry said the move was a "leap of faith" as he sought to build a more peaceful life - free from the journalists who have filmed,
photographed and written about him since the day he was born.

They are due to break free from the Royal Family on March 31.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title after underwhelming win over Yoel Romero
2
'It got really dangerous really quickly'- Victim recounts homophobic attack after Wellington Pride Parade
3
Women charged after Sydney supermarket toilet paper fight
4
MFAT confirms a fourth New Zealander on board Grand Princess cruise ship
5
Humans Rights Commissioner concerned as Australia looks to expand New Zealand deportation policy even further
MORE FROM
World
MORE

What's greener? Australian mine fight pits electric cars against rare US desert flower

01:10

Women charged after Sydney supermarket toilet paper fight

Elderly Australian man dies after contracting coronavirus in aged care home, bringing country's death toll to three
00:43

Facebook bans adverts for medical face masks during coronavirus concerns