Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet surfing mentors in South Africa, visit nation's oldest mosque

Associated Press
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, have visited South Africa's oldest mosque as their first official tour as a family continues for a second day.

Their stop at the 225-year-old Auwal Mosque in Cape Town today includes a viewing of the first known manuscript of the Quran in South Africa. Authorities say it was written down from memory by an imam while he was imprisoned on nearby Robben Island during a period when slaves were not allowed to worship Islam.

Events include meetings with several religious leaders, as the mosque hosts interfaith dialogues in the famously diverse city.

The royal couple's 10-day, multi-country tour also includes stops for Harry in Botswana, Angola and Malawi with a focus on wildlife protection, mental health and mine clearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan danced on the beach with the group, which offers a mental health service for children. Source: Breakfast
