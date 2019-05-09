TODAY |

Duke and Duchess of Sussex to hold private christening for Archie this weekend

Bang Showbiz
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie will be christened during a private ceremony on Saturday (local time).

Kensington Palace have revealed the christening of the couple's first child will be a private event, held over the coming weekend at Windsor Castle.

The statement reads: "Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton. The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry previously opened up about how he desperately wants to be a good role model for his son.

Speaking at the National Youth Mentoring Summit - which was organised by the Diana Awards charity, which honours the memory of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - he said: "I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model.

"The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realise that someone looks up to them, that - for that person - you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity

"I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behaviour, one day maybe even following in my footsteps.

"But it's not just my role as a father that shows me that; it's in the people I see every day that don't realise how inspirational they are to those watching."

Harry had also previously admitted he was worried about the world his son would be born into.

Speaking before Archie was born on May 6, he shared: "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation.

"The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."

Harry and Meghan’s son has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
