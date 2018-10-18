 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Duke and Duchess of Sussex get a taste of indigenous Australian food and art in Melbourne

AAP
Topics
World
Royalty
Arts and Culture
Food and Drink
Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a taste of Australia's native cuisine when they visited a social enterprise in Fitzroy, Melbourne today.

During their whirlwind tour of Melbourne, Harry and Meghan dropped into Charcoal Lane for a 'touch, taste, smell' hands-on tour of native ingredients.

They entered via the laneway where indigenous artist Robert Young discussed his mural depicting a Victorian Aboriginal Health Service van flying a banner which reads 'Deadly Future'.

"Deadly has a different meaning for us," the Gunnai and Waradgerie man told Harry and Meghan to the sound of royal laughter.

Inside the kitchen, head chef Greg Hampton explained the rules.

"You can taste anything you like," he said. "Just ask me first."

The menu included crispy fried saltbush, bunya nuts, sea blight, rosella flowers, cinnamon myrtle, lemon tea tree leaves and river mint, to name a few.

A delay in the pair’s arrival didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the thousands who turned out. Source: Associated Press

The chef crushed and gave them to Meghan and Harry to smell.

"It's got a few different names, it's called fruit salad herb, strawberry gum, forest berry herb ... people get musk out of it, people get mango out of it, people get berries out of it, eucalyptus," he said.

"They're trying to describe something they've never smelled or tasted before".

The restaurant served a lunch of an entree of mushroom and quinoa nest and chargrilled kangaroo and main courses of wild boar, saffron risotto and barramundi.

But the tour was about more than food and art. The royal couple met several of the young Indigenous trainees who are in the process of gaining certifications in hospitality.

In 10 years, Charcoal Lane has trained more than 250 young Indigenous people for the workforce with a 70 per cent completion rate, Mission Australia CEO James Toomey said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped into the eatery for a hands-on tour. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Royalty
Arts and Culture
Food and Drink
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
2
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
3
A closeup photo of box cutter with scratches from use , Focused on a sharp blade
Brisbane girl, 12, slashed in face about 20 times by stranger wielding box cutter-like weapon
4
The street artist showed how he pulled off the stunt, which left people at the auction astounded.
New Banksy video reveals he meant to shred the whole $2 million Girl with Balloon artwork
5
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell departing Titans to join Super League club Leeds - 'He could be a real cult hero for them'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:46
A delay in the pair’s arrival didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the thousands who turned out.

Meghan tries her hand at Aussie Rules as Melbourne crowd shower her and Prince Harry with gifts
02:53
The street artist showed how he pulled off the stunt, which left people at the auction astounded.

New Banksy video reveals he meant to shred the whole $2 million Girl with Balloon artwork
Saudi Arabia initially denied killing the journalist, but are expected to acknowledge Mr Khashoggi’s death in a botched interrogation.

Jamal Khashoggi case: 'Do this outside; you're going to get me in trouble'

Twitter releases account names and posts related to 2016 US election meddling