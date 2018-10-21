Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend Invictus Games opening ceremony in Sydney

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House forecourt yesterday evening.

The ceremony was delayed by an hour after the city was lashed by a late afternoon thunderstorm.

The Invictus Games, Harry's brainchild and the focus of this tour, were founded by the prince in 2014.

The sporting event gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball, and to find inspiration to recover.