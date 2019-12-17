Duke and Duchess of Cambriges' cooking skills tested during TV show appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with TV chef Mary Berry in a BBC special, helping to prepare a Christmas party for charity staff and volunteers from three of their charities.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During the special, titled a Berry Royal Christmas, the famous cook joined Prince William and Duchess Catherine as they visited various charities around the UK, including The Passage, England's largest centre for the homeless.

Mary Berry then put the royal pair's kitchen skills to the test as they prepared a festive feast for charity workers.

The Duchess expressed how she often enjoys cooking Berry's recipes with her children.

"I really enjoy it, again I want them to be creative, I want them to be independent as they can with it. Actually one of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough."

During the show, Duchess Catherine revealed Berry had inspired one of her son Prince Louis' first words due to the amount of her cookbooks scattered around the royal kitchen.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'that's Mary Berry' so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today," Duchess Catherine said.







