TODAY |

Duke and Duchess of Cambriges' cooking skills tested during TV show appearance

Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces with TV chef Mary Berry in a BBC special, helping to prepare a Christmas party for charity staff and volunteers from three of their charities. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was part of a special Christmas show with TV chef Mary Berry. Source: BBC

During the special, titled a Berry Royal Christmas, the famous cook joined Prince William and Duchess Catherine as they visited various charities around the UK, including The Passage, England's largest centre for the homeless. 

Mary Berry then put the royal pair's kitchen skills to the test as they prepared a festive feast for charity workers. 

The Duchess expressed how she often enjoys cooking Berry's recipes with her children.

"I really enjoy it, again I want them to be creative, I want them to be independent as they can with it. Actually one of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough." 

During the show, Duchess Catherine revealed Berry had inspired one of her son Prince Louis' first words due to the amount of her cookbooks scattered around the royal kitchen. 

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'that's Mary Berry' so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today," Duchess Catherine said. 




World
Food and Drink
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening staff member at primary school in Hastings
3
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
4
Surveillance fears over plans to put sensors in state houses
5
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:49

Man who spent 20 Christmases alone brought to tears for second time by act on kindness
00:34

Hopes vile tirade directed at Aboriginal man by McDonald's franchisee and wife will spark discrimination debate
01:42

Formula 1 heiress' $100m jewel collection reported stolen in home invasion heist
00:25

Boeing halts production of grounded MAX 737 planes for 2020