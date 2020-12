Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte have outshone their famous parents as they walked their very first red carpet today.

The family outing to a pantomime at the London Palladium ended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s nationwide tour to meet and thank frontline workers in the Covid-19 pandemic.

After meeting the elves, the royals moved to a private box to the watch the performance of Pantoland.