Duke and Duchess of Cambridge open up about life in lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared how their life has been during lockdown at their Norfolk home.

The couple admitted, after four weeks in lockdown, they were stressed while launching a new campaign with the National Health Service (NHS) encouraging people to look after their mental health.

In the BBC interview, the Duchess admitted she found home schooling challenging but her three young children George, Charlotte and Louis needed structure.

"Don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays," she added laughing. "I feel very mean".

Prince William revealed how anxious he felt when his father, the Prince of Wales was diagnosed with coronavirus last month.

"I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky," he said.

He also said he worried about the health of his grandparents – the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – but the Royal family were doing everything they could to ensure they were protected and isolated.

The couple encouraged people to talk to each other using technology and use online tools such as NHS Every Mind Matters to help them during the pandemic.