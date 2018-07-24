Duck boat in deadly US sinking which killed 17 raised from bottom of Missouri lake

A duck boat that sank in southern Missouri, killing 17 people aboard, has been raised.

Video footage showed a crane that is attached to a barge pulling the Ride the Ducks boat from Table Rock Lake this morning.

A boat pushed it toward the shore.

The boat sank Friday in churning waves near the tourist town of Branson.

The victims were from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

The boat was submerged in 24 meters of water.