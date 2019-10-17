Duchesses Kate and Meghan get their very own emojis

Duchesses Meghan and Kate have been made into their very own emojis.

A tech firm has created two Apps - one for Kate and one for Meghan called Katemoji and MeghanMoji featuring emoji stickers, animations and phrases associated with the famous royals.

Each App is available in the App Store and on Google Play and costs US$1.99.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also featured. There's an emoji of George in his famous pajamas, monogramed bathrobe and slippers and Charlotte making a face at photographers.

There's an Emoji sticker of both Kate and Meghan with their princes on their respective wedding day, Meghan walking her dog, Guy, Meghan and Harry in a yoga pose, Kate with her camera and even Kate wearing a face mask.