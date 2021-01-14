Duchess of York writes Mills and Boon romance novel

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has written her first novel - a historical love story which will be published by romance fiction specialists Mills and Boon.

Sarah Ferguson. Source: Associated Press

The publisher announced the news today alongside a video posted on social media featuring the duchess introducing the novel.

The book, titled Her Heart For a Compass, is set in Victorian London and tells the story of the free-spirited Lady Margaret Montagu Scott, who flees an arranged marriage and resolves to follow her heart, to the consternation of her aristocratic parents.

Publisher Mills & Boon, a romance imprint of British publisher Harlequin UK, said the story is based on Sarah's ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who fled an arranged marriage and “the confines of polite society.”

During her journey of self discovery, Lady Margaret travels across the Atlantic and finds support from companions including Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Louise.

In a press release, the publisher said that in researching the novel, the duchess had drawn "upon her own unique life journey and experiences" to create a work "rich in historical detail."

The duchess' prior literary works include the Budgie the Little Helicopter series for children, lifestyle books for Weight Watchers dieting company, and non-fiction monographs on Queen Victoria.