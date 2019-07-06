The Duchess of Sussex to write a children's book

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is writing a children's book.

The 37-year-old royal - who welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with husband Prince Harry earlier this year - is reportedly planning to become a published author, with a new book inspired by her rescue dogs and all profits donated to charity.

A source told Dan Wootton's column in The Sun newspaper: "Meghan is going to become a published author and is very excited about it.

“The plans are in the very early stages and won’t be formally announced for some time.

“But she’s very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children.

“She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it’s very likely they will be incorporated into the story."

Meghan and Harry have two dogs, Meghan’s Beagle Guy and another dog, believed to be a black Labrador named Oz.

Meghan was heartbroken when she had to leave Bogart, her Labrador-German Shepherd mix behind in Toronto when she moved to the UK because he was too old to make the plane journey.

If Meghan does write a children's book, she will follow in the footsteps of Sarah Ferguson, who was previously married to Harry's uncle Prince Andrew.

Sarah has penned a number of books, including the 'Budgie the Little Helicopter' series, the 'Little Red' series and the 'Helping Hands' books.