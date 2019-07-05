TODAY |

Duchess of Sussex visits Wimbledon to cheer on friend Serena Williams

Associated Press
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has paid a visit to Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams in action.

Meghan arrived after play had already started in the superstar's second-round match against Slovenian Kaja Juvan today.

The duchess was flanked by two female companions as she took her seat among spectators.

United States' Serena Williams returns to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. Source: Associated Press

While there was no sign of Prince William or their baby son Archie, Meghan was spotted wearing a necklace with an "A" pendant.

Williams and Meghan have grown close in recent years, with the multiple grand slam champion attending the royal couple's wedding in May last year.

Both Meghan and Kate watched the Wimbledon women's final that year, which Serena lost in straight sets.

Baby Archie is due to be christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and there is speculation Williams could be a guest at the private ceremony and possibly even named as a godparent.

Earlier this week, Williams, 37, said she would wait until Archie was three months old before offering "words of wisdom".

Meghan's visit to the All England Club comes after her sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, made her own surprise trip to SW19 on Tuesday.

Kate enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour at the championships and made the rare move of watching part of Briton Harriet Dart's match on an outside court.

Duchess Meghan applauds Serena Williams during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Source: Associated Press
