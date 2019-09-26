TODAY |

Duchess of Sussex takes legal action over Daily Mail's publication of private letter

In talking about his late mother Diana, Prince Harry said his deepest fear is history repeating itself when it comes to British tabloid attacks on his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess is taking legal action against the Daily Mail for it's publication of private letters "in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate".

In a statement today, the Duke of Sussex said Meghan has filed a claim against Associated Newspapers over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Prince Harry said. "I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments at the national park in Malawi. Source: BBC

"Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations - something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis."

Prince Harry praised his wife as the same woman she was a year ago on their wedding day to the one doing work on their African tour.

"The positive coverage of the past week from these same publications exposes the double standards of this specific press pack that has vilified her almost daily for the past nine months; they have been able to create lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave," he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

"There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. 

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by the paparazzi (media photographers).

A legal spokesperson from Schillings who is representing Meghan said, "we have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband.

"Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda."

The case is being privately funded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Pending a Court ruling, proceeds from any damages will be donated to an anti-bullying charity.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: Associated Press
