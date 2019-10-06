TODAY |

Duchess of Sussex admits being a new wife and mother has been a struggle amid tabloid pressure

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about her struggle behind the scenes of royal life, admitting it has not been easy.

During her recent trip to South Africa, the Duchess of Sussex was asked by BBC reporter Tom Bradby if she is okay and how she's been coping with a barrage of negative tabloid scrutiny over the past year.

"Not many people have asked if I'm okay but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she said.

When asked if it has been a struggle, the Duchess replied, "yes".

"Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know?"

The interview will feature in a documentary screening in the UK on Monday. 

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Source: Associated Press
