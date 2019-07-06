TODAY |

Duchess Meghan pays tribute to 'amazing dad' Prince Harry on his birthday

Bang Showbiz
More From
World
Royalty

Duchess Meghan says she is "deeply inspired" by her husband Prince Harry as she marked his 35th birthday today.

The Duchess of Sussex - who shares four-month-old son Archie with the royal - has paid tribute to her husband and his work with charitable causes as well as being the "best" husband and the "most amazing" father to their son.

Alongside a collage of her husband, she wrote on Instagram: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!"

The Duchess of Sussex returned to work this week, in what was her first official engagement since giving birth to her son Archie in May.

She launched her capsule collection for Smart Works at an event in London, and had previously explained that her idea for the collection came when she realised the clothes the charity already had were not the "right stylistic choices" or always available in the right sizes.

She said: "When you walk into a Smart Works space you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes."


Britain's Prince Harry, front row, second left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment in face of new sexual impropriety allegation

Boris Johnson likens himself to the Hulk in Brexit fight
00:22

Attack on Saudi Arabia oil sites raises risks amid US-Iran tension

Dignitaries to attend memorial in Auckland for late Tongan Prime Minister